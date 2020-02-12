NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a steamy start to Sunday.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Monday
Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Spot PM storm with a high 83.
Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 82.
Thursday
Still a chance for rain. A high of 86.
Friday
Warm blend with a high of 87.
Saturday
More clouds for July 4th. High 84.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Steamy start to Sunday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News