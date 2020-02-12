AccuWeather: Steamy start to the work week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday we'll see sunshine and some clouds, while temperatures will be rather hot with high humidity.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Monday
Hot and humid. High 90.
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.
Thursday
Heavy storms with peaks of sun. High 86.
Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 84.
Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 83.
Sunday
A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 81.
