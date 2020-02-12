NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be steamy pop-up storms on Tuesday.
RELATED | Alerts, advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy storms with a high of 91.
Wednesday
Refreshing breeze with a high of 80.
Thursday
Humid again with a high of 85.
Friday
Possible thunderstorm or two with a high of 87.
Saturday
Possible storms with a high of 82.
Sunday
Cooler breeze with a high of 79
Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Steamy storms
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News