weather

AccuWeather: Steamy storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be steamy pop-up storms on Tuesday.

RELATED | Alerts, advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy storms with a high of 91.

Wednesday
Refreshing breeze with a high of 80.

Thursday
Humid again with a high of 85.

Friday
Possible thunderstorm or two with a high of 87.

Saturday
Possible storms with a high of 82.

Sunday
Cooler breeze with a high of 79

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tracking Laura and Marco
Double hurricane whammy could impact the Gulf coast
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Double hurricane whammy could impact the Gulf coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pandemic Exodus: Who moved where during COVID-19?
Promoter facing consequences after holding weekend music event
Outdoor learning plan unveiled for students in NYC
TSA agents save the day, overnight bride's lost wedding dress
COVID Updates: NY hits new record, Hong Kong raises new concern
Take a look inside the Met before it reopens to visitors
Tracking Laura and Marco
Show More
Republicans nominate Trump at 2020 RNC; he questions election integrity
Parents rally against school district's reversal from in-person to hybrid
Officials urge NYC to issue youth sports permits
Liberty U pres Falwell says he faced "emotional toll" after wife's affair
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
More TOP STORIES News