AccuWeather: Steamy storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be steamy pop-up storms on Tuesday.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:AccuWeather Alert: Steamy storms with a high of 91.Refreshing breeze with a high of 80.Humid again with a high of 85.Possible thunderstorm or two with a high of 87.Possible storms with a high of 82.Cooler breeze with a high of 79Pleasant sun with a high of 77.