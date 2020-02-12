weather

AccuWeather: Sticky storms Wednesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The threat of storms sticks around again Wednesday.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 86.

Thursday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Friday
Nighttime soaker with a high of 84.

Saturday
Morning showers with a high of 87.

Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 90.

Tuesday
Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 88.



