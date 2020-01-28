Weather

AccuWeather: Still in the 40s on Tuesday with a cloudy afternoon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The above-average temperatures continue as we hit the 40s once again on Tuesday.

You can expect a breezy and cloudy afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sam Champion has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.



Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 42.

Wednesday
Turning mostly sunny with a high of 42.



Thursday
Normal chill with a high of 38.

Friday
Gentle end to January with a high of 44.

Saturday
Offshore storm possible with a high of 42.



Sunday
A few showers possible with a high of 42.

Monday
Windy morning with a high of 46.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

