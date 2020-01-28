AccuWeather: Still in the 40s on Tuesday with a cloudy afternoon

You can expect a breezy and cloudy afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 42.
Wednesday
Turning mostly sunny with a high of 42.
Thursday
Normal chill with a high of 38.
Friday
Gentle end to January with a high of 44.
Saturday
Offshore storm possible with a high of 42.
Sunday
A few showers possible with a high of 42.
Monday
Windy morning with a high of 46.
