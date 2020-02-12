weather

AccuWeather: Still warm and comfortable

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pleasant stretch of weather continues Wednesday with filtered sun and low humidity.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Another nice day with a high of 78.

Thursday
Chance of storms with a high of 79.

Friday
Humidity returns with a high of 82.

Saturday

Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 84 as summer officially begins.

Sunday
Stray afternoon shower with a high of 86.

Monday
Hot and humid with a thunderstorm possible and a high of 88.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 88.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD releases body cam video of officer pepper spraying protester
24-year-old flight attendant from Newark missing, family says
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitals, group homes to allow visitors
Wandering 5-year-old leads to discovery of murdered woman in NJ
Woman, 92, speaks out after random attack; suspect arrested
Amputee from LI praises firefighters, nurses who saved her
NY family ordered to remove banner supporting Black Lives Matter
Show More
Family of slain undergrad Tessa Majors criticizes teen's sentence
7 On Your Side: Tips for buying travel insurance amid COVID-19
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Community saves home of 3 brothers after mom passes away in NJ
NYPD accused of making arrests in violation of bail reform laws
More TOP STORIES News