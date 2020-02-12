NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pleasant stretch of weather continues Wednesday with filtered sun and low humidity.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Another nice day with a high of 78.
Thursday
Chance of storms with a high of 79.
Friday
Humidity returns with a high of 82.
Saturday
Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 84 as summer officially begins.
Sunday
Stray afternoon shower with a high of 86.
Monday
Hot and humid with a thunderstorm possible and a high of 88.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 88.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Still warm and comfortable
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News