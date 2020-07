AccuWeather: Storm, flood warnings across the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorms sparked storm and flash flood warnings across New York City and much of the Tri-State viewing area on Monday.Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Still hot with a high of 93.Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Thunder threat with a high of 88.Rain and thunder with a high of 89.Still a chance of rain with a high of 89.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app