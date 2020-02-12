AccuWeather: Storm warnings in effect as showers approach NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds are blowing through the Tri-State area Wednesday and some severe weather is popping up as showers make their way toward NYC.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
PM shower with a high of 76.
Thursday
Windy and cooler with a high of 65.
Friday
Cool sunshine. High of 68.
Saturday
Not as cool with a high of 75.
Sunday
Warm blend. High of 69.
Monday
Keeping an eye on Delta. High of 64.
Tuesday
Morning rain with a high of 68.
