AccuWeather: Storms clear out for beautiful Friday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms will clear out and make way for a beautiful Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Thursday evening storms will clear out for a bright and breezy start to the holiday weekend.



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday

Less humid with a high of 85.

Saturday
Bright beauty with a high of 77.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.

Monday
A bit warmer for Labor Day with a high of 80.

Tuesday
Trending drier with a high of 81.

Wednesday
More humid with a high of 81.

Thursday
Chance of storms with a of 83.



