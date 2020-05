AccuWeather: Storms move through area ahead of possible record cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Parts of the area will see thunderstorms with gusty wind and small hail Monday evening before it turns clear and brisk.And don't forget to bundle up, as the chill Monday night threatens to break the 113-year record low of 40 degrees set in 1907.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cool shower with a high of 62.Breezy and cool with a high of 59.Plenty of sunshine with a high of 62.More clouds with a high of 67.Shower possible with a high of 79.A few showers with a high of 76.Showers possible with a high of 72.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app