NEW YORK (WABC) -- Parts of the area will see thunderstorms with gusty wind and small hail Monday evening before it turns clear and brisk.
And don't forget to bundle up, as the chill Monday night threatens to break the 113-year record low of 40 degrees set in 1907.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Cool shower with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Breezy and cool with a high of 59.
Wednesday
Plenty of sunshine with a high of 62.
Thursday
More clouds with a high of 67.
Friday
Shower possible with a high of 79.
Saturday
A few showers with a high of 76.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 72.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Storms move through area ahead of possible record cold
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News