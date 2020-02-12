NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be very warm with a mix of clouds and sun. There is also a chance for morning storms.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Storms to start with a high of 88.
Thursday
Spotty storm with a high of 85.
Friday
Drier heat with a high of 88.
Saturday
Hot sun with a high of 90.
Sunday
Sizzle and a storm with a high of 90.
Monday
Sunny with chance of storms and a high of 86.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Storms to start the day
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More