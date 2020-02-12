AccuWeather: Storms weaken, Monday starts clear

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday afternoon's severe weather will weaken in the evening and Monday will start out clear.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high 83.
Wednesday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 82.
Thursday
Thunder threat. A high of 86.
Friday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 89.
Saturday
A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 84.
Sunday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 84.
