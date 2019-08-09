AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with lower humidity, and the beautiful weather will continue right through the weekend.
Some severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of the Tri-State area Thursday night, but skies are expected to clear for Friday as we head into a stretch of beautiful weather.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 84.
Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 82.
Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.
Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, threat of thunderstorms with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Still a thunder threat with a high of 80.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.
