Weather

AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with lower humidity, and the beautiful weather will continue right through the weekend.

Some severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of the Tri-State area Thursday night, but skies are expected to clear for Friday as we head into a stretch of beautiful weather.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 84.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 82.

Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.

Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, threat of thunderstorms with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Still a thunder threat with a high of 80.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom arrested in 2017 deaths of 2-year-old girl, 3-year-old brother
NJ officer wounded in shootout that killed 20-year-old man, gunman
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
Drivers face major delays at LaGuardia, some leave cars to walk
77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan
NYPD officer suspended after arrest on child porn charges
Trump heads to Hamptons Friday for controversial fundraiser
Show More
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Video shows vicious attack in California stabbing spree
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
NJ officials seize guns, nearly 40,000 doses of opioids in twin busts
7 swastikas scrawled on LI park pavilion; Police search for vandal
More TOP STORIES News