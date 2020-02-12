weather

AccuWeather: Strong PM storms return Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The severe weather pattern will continue Thursday with strong thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening for much of the Tri-State area.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Evening storms with a high of 89.

Friday
Less humid with a high of 87.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 89.

Sunday

Sunny and nice. High of 91.

Monday
Humid storms with a high of 94.

Tuesday
Another chance of storms with a high of 91.

Wednesday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 86.



