AccuWeather Forecast: Strong storms usher in colder temperatures, gusty winds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong storms overnight ushered in colder temperatures and gusty winds that will remain on Monday.

A line of severe storms that sparked tornado warnings in New York City and other parts of the Tri-State on Sunday night also knocked out power to some areas and took down trees.

The storms brought heavy, wind-driven rain.



On Monday, the strong wind will remain but also expect a lot of sunshine. It will stay windy into the evening hours and the temperature will drop into the low 40s.

Monday
Gusty winds. High 53.

Tuesday
Blustery and chilly with a high 48.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 40.

Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 46.

Friday
Milder blend. High of 57.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 59.

Sunday
Shower chance. High of 61.

