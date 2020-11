AccuWeather Forecast: Strong storms usher in colder temperatures, gusty winds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong storms overnight ushered in colder temperatures and gusty winds that will remain on Monday.A line of severe storms that sparked tornado warnings in New York City and other parts of the Tri-State on Sunday night also knocked out power to some areas and took down trees. The storms brought heavy, wind-driven rain.On Monday, the strong wind will remain but also expect a lot of sunshine. It will stay windy into the evening hours and the temperature will drop into the low 40s.Gusty winds. High 53.Blustery and chilly with a high 48.Brisk and chilly. High of 40.Calmer and cool with a high of 46.Milder blend. High of 57.Sun and clouds with a high of 59.Shower chance. High of 61.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app