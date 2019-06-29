Weather

NYC Weather: Strong thunderstorms as temperatures rise

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong thunderstorms will pop up across the area on Saturday, as temperatures continue to climb.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Strong storms with a high of 90.

Sunday
Thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Monday

July gem with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Warm sun with a high of 87.

Thursday
Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to head in Brooklyn home
'I killed them with my bare hands,' mother said of twins
4 hurt after car crashes into house on Long Island
Gaga joins thousands marking 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
Plan to make most of 14th Street a bus route has been put on hold
3 people shot in Brownsville; unclear what led up to shooting
Show More
Missing girl: Bronx 13-year-old last seen going to school
Investigation after man found fatally shot in taxi behind NY CVS
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Fatal Bronx school stabbing trial begins with emotional day
More TOP STORIES News