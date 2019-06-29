NYC Weather: Strong thunderstorms as temperatures rise

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong thunderstorms will pop up across the area on Saturday, as temperatures continue to climb.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Strong storms with a high of 90.
Sunday
Thunderstorms with a high of 83.
Monday
July gem with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Warm sun with a high of 87.
Thursday
Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.
