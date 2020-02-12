NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect some thunderstorms for the first day of summer on Saturday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Pop-up storms possible in the afternoon with a high of 82 as summer officially begins.
Sunday
Possible afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 82 for Father's Day.
Monday
Stray thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Tuesday
Thunderstorms possible north and west with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Slight chance of rain with a high of 90.
Thursday
Shower or thunderstorm possible with a high of 86.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Summer arrives as clouds turn to sun, pop-up thunderstorms
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News