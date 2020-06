AccuWeather: Summer arrives as clouds turn to sun, pop-up thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect some thunderstorms for the first day of summer on Saturday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Pop-up storms possible in the afternoon with a high of 82 as summer officially begins.Possible afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 82 for Father's Day.Stray thunderstorms with a high of 86.Thunderstorms possible north and west with a high of 90.Slight chance of rain with a high of 90.Shower or thunderstorm possible with a high of 86.Partly sunny with a high of 86.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app