AccuWeather: Summer arrives as clouds turn to sun, pop-up thunderstorms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect some thunderstorms for the first day of summer on Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday

Pop-up storms possible in the afternoon with a high of 82 as summer officially begins.

Sunday
Possible afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 82 for Father's Day.

Monday
Stray thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Tuesday
Thunderstorms possible north and west with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Slight chance of rain with a high of 90.

Thursday
Shower or thunderstorm possible with a high of 86.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.



