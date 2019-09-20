Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Summer ends with a warm weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The last weekend of summer will still feel like summer with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 84.

Sunday

More humid with a high of 85.

Monday
Autumn or August? High 87.

Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.

Thursday
Maybe an afternoon shower. High 78.

Friday
Sunny, warm with a high of 78.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


