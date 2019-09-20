NEW YORK (WABC) -- The last weekend of summer will still feel like summer with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 84.
Sunday
More humid with a high of 85.
Monday
Autumn or August? High 87.
Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.
Thursday
Maybe an afternoon shower. High 78.
Friday
Sunny, warm with a high of 78.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer ends with a warm weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More