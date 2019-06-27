Weather

NYC Weather: Summer heat is here to stay

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heat is here to stay for the next few days, as summer weather finally arrives across the Tri-State area.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Thursday
Very warm with a high of 89.

Friday
Isolated thunderstorm possible with a high of 89.

Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Typical July day with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 85.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
