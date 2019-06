NYC Weather: Summer heat is here to stay

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heat is here to stay for the next few days, as summer weather finally arrives across the Tri-State area. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Very warm with a high of 89.Isolated thunderstorm possible with a high of 89.Warm and steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.Possible stray shower with a high of 83.Sun and clouds with a high of 83.Typical July day with a high of 86.Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 85.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app