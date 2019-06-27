NYC Weather: Summer heat is here to stay

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heat is here to stay for the next few days, as summer weather finally arrives across the Tri-State area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Very warm with a high of 89.
Friday
Isolated thunderstorm possible with a high of 89.
Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Typical July day with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 85.
