NYC Weather: Summer heat here to stay for a few days

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heat is here to stay for the next few days, as summer weather finally arrives across the Tri-State area.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Sam Champion has the complete forecast from AccuWeather.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Thursday
Very warm with a high of 89.

Friday
Isolated thunderstorm possible with a high of 89.

Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Typical July day with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 85.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
