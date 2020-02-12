weather

AccuWeather: Summer-like weather as temperatures reach 80s

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Summer-like weather will take over the New York City area as temperatures hit the 80s Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Early showers with a high of 84.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 72.

Monday
Cool start to June with a high of 69.

Tuesday
Still cool with a high of 72.

Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 81.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 78.

Friday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 79.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC protests in George Floyd's death turn violent; hundreds arrested
Nationwide protests erupt following George Floyd's death
Phase 1 in sight for NYC at last, 400K could head back to work
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
Cuomo sets NYC Phase 1 date, rest of NY to enter Phase 2
NYPD: 800,000 cops paying the price for actions of MN officers
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Show More
NJ announces plans to reopen day care, youth sports and camps
CT casinos to reopen Saturday, new limits on churches, gatherings
Murphy: 'Lot of comfort' in COVID data as NJ reopens
NYC slated for Phase 1 reopening; ICU patients near threshold
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
More TOP STORIES News