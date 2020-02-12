NEW YORK (WABC) -- Summer-like weather will take over the New York City area as temperatures hit the 80s Saturday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Early showers with a high of 84.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 72.
Monday
Cool start to June with a high of 69.
Tuesday
Still cool with a high of 72.
Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 81.
Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 78.
Friday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 79.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Summer-like weather as temperatures reach 80s
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News