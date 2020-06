AccuWeather: Summer warmth, strong afternoon storms

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast for the tri-state area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a chance of strong storms Wednesday as the temperature heats up to the mid-80s.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Strong storms with a high of 84.Late storm with a high of 85.Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.Less humid with a high of 78.Mostly sunny with a high of 77.Partly sunny with a high of 78.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app