AccuWeather: Summer warmth, strong afternoon storms

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Strong storms with a high of 84.
Thursday
Late storm with a high of 85.
Friday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.
Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.
