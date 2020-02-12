weather

AccuWeather: Summer warmth, strong afternoon storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a chance of strong storms Wednesday as the temperature heats up to the mid-80s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Strong storms with a high of 84.

Thursday

Late storm with a high of 85.

Friday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.



