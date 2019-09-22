Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Summery first day of fall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Even though Monday is the first day of fall, it will be about as summery as it gets, complete with humidity and a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Still summery with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Cooler breeze with a high of 76.

Wednesday

Pleasant sunshine with a high of 77.

Thursday
Sunny and warmer with a high of 82.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 78.

Saturday
Still warm with a high of 80.

Sunday
Very warm with a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


