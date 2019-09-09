AccuWeather Forecast: Sun and clouds to start the week

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
A comfortable day with sun and clouds and a high of 74.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Still summer with some showers and a high of 86.
Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 85.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 71.
Saturday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 78.
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 81.
