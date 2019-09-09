Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sun and clouds to start the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week will start off dry and comfortable with sun and clouds.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
A comfortable day with sun and clouds and a high of 74.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Still summer with some showers and a high of 86.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 85.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 71.

Saturday

Thunderstorms possible with a high of 78.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 81.

