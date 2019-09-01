NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sun will start to fade on Sunday, but it will still be a nice day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Sun fading with a high of 78.
Monday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 79.
Tuesday
Warm and humid with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.
Thursday
Cooler clearing with a high of 72.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 75.
Saturday
A few showers with a high of 74.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Sun fading
