Weather

AccuWeather: Sun fading

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sun will start to fade on Sunday, but it will still be a nice day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Sun fading with a high of 78.

RELATED: Tracking Dorian

Monday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 79.

Tuesday
Warm and humid with a high of 82.

Wednesday

Thunder threat with a high of 86.

Thursday
Cooler clearing with a high of 72.


Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 75.

Saturday
A few showers with a high of 74.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
