Weather

AccuWeather: Sun gives way to clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday was sunny to start before clouds moved in later ahead of rain that will arrive on Monday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Sunday
Sun to start with a high of 44.

Monday
Milder rain with a high of 56.



Tuesday

More rain with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Windy and cooler with a high of 40.

Thursday
Quite cold with a hih of 32.


Friday

Sun to clouds with a high of 38. .

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 49.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
FBI says it presumes Pensacola base shooting was act of terrorism
1 woman dead, 1 hurt after being hit by subway train at station in Brooklyn
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
Town hall meeting for residents affected by Queens sewage spill
Driver flees scene after woman killed in NYC crash
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
Show More
Hundreds sleep out in Times Square to fight homelessness
Tesla on autopilot slams into police cruiser in CT
Eli Manning to return as Giants starting QB on Monday Night Football
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering seizure
Amazon signs lease for Manhattan office space for over 1,500 workers
More TOP STORIES News