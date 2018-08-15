WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun returns with heat and humidity

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
After days of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms that sparked flash flooding, sunshine has returned along with hot temperatures and humidity.

A heat advisory has been issued as the hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Friday.

Temperatures are expected to top 90 for the next three days with the heat index in the mid-90s.

The next chance for precipitation is Friday when scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Since August 1st, New York City has received about six and a half inches of rain, over four inches more than normal.

Nearly eight inches of rain fell in Brick, New Jersey as flood warnings and watches were issued as a slow-moving system continued to impact the region.

The rain also produced flash flooding that caused significant damage, especially in New Jersey where a states of emergency were declared.
Video shows cars floating away in the flood waters in Little Falls, New Jersey.


The thunder threat will last into the weekend as well, mainly during the afternoons.

