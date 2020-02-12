AccuWeather: Sun then clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunshine to start on Wednesday, but clouds will overspread the area and bring rain to the Tri-State overnight.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 55.
Thursday
Soggy start with a high of 52.
Friday
Very warm with a high of 75.
Saturday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 48.
Sunday
Sunny and chilly with a high of 46.
Monday
Increasing clouds. High 49.
Tuesday
Chance of a shower. High 55.
