AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Thursday sun will make way for clouds as we get some relief from the high humidity.

Thursday
Less humid with a high of 82.

Friday
Spotty storm with a high of 78.

Saturday
Sun to thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Sunday
Thunderstorm chance and a high of 87.

Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Quite humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 87.



