AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Thursday sun will make way for clouds as we get some relief from the high humidity.
Thursday
Less humid with a high of 82.
Friday
Spotty storm with a high of 78.
Saturday
Sun to thunderstorms with a high of 83.
Sunday
Thunderstorm chance and a high of 87.
Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Quite humid with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 87.
