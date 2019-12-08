AccuWeather: Sun to start

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny to start before rain arrives on Monday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Sun to start with a high of 44.
Monday
Milder rain with a high of 56.
Tuesday
More rain with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Windy and cooler with a high of 40.
Thursday
Quite cold with a hih of 32.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 38. .
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 49.
