Weather

AccuWeather: Sun to start

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny to start before rain arrives on Monday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Sunday
Sun to start with a high of 44.

Monday
Milder rain with a high of 56.



Tuesday
More rain with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Windy and cooler with a high of 40.

Thursday
Quite cold with a hih of 32.



Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 38. .

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 49.

Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
