Weather

AccuWeather: Sunday soaker

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cloudy and increasingly windy with rain tapering off around midday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Stormy start with a high of 49.

Monday

Partly sunny with a high of 52.

Tuesday
Milder mix with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Breezy and showery with a high of 61.

Thursday
Very windy with a high of 45.

Friday
Windy and chilly with a high of 43.

Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 43.

Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Chihuahua causes crash after putting car into reverse
Students storm field during Harvard-Yale football game to protest
Show More
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. sentenced in 17-year-old assault case
Woman left 3 dogs to die in empty NJ home: Police
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
2 men plead guilty to setting 3rd man on fire in New Jersey
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News