AccuWeather: Sunday sun to clouds

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Sun fading with a high of 76.
Monday
Some showers with a high of 74.
Tuesday
Early showers with a high of 78.
Wednesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 74.
Thursday
Rain and a thunderstorm with a high of 73.
Friday
Some sun with a high of 76.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast