AccuWeather: Sunday sun to clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's sun will fade behind thickening afternoon clouds, but it will still be nice for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. Showers will show up Monday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Sunday
Sun fading with a high of 76.

Monday
Some showers with a high of 74.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Tuesday
Early showers with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 74.

Thursday
Rain and a thunderstorm with a high of 73.

Friday
Some sun with a high of 76.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
