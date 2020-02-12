weather

AccuWeather: Sunnier and warm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warm weather continues into Friday with temperatures approaching the low-80s.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
Sunnier and warm with a high of 80.

Saturday
Low clouds with a high of 73.

Sunday
Warmer and humid. High of 79.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 74.

Wednesday
Shower chance. High of 72.

Thursday
Damp start with a high of 69.



Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
EMBED More News Videos

Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas
7 Questions with Eyewitness News weather anchor Sam Champion
Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Isaias
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo slams NYC over rising crime
Brooklyn bodega owner critically wounded in stabbing
Legionella found in water at Westchester County school district
NY will review COVID vaccines to ensure safety
Secret room beneath Grand Central turned into 'man cave'
Fauci lauds NJ COVID response, defends NY's success
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle
Show More
NJ school wins US Department of Education's Blue Ribbon
High school football kicks off in NJ, but is it safe?
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
Food vendors protest, call on NYC to issue more permits
COVID Updates: CT targeting Phase 3 reopening on Oct. 8
More TOP STORIES News