AccuWeather: Sunnier and warm

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
Sunnier and warm with a high of 80.
Saturday
Low clouds with a high of 73.
Sunday
Warmer and humid. High of 79.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 74.
Wednesday
Shower chance. High of 72.
Thursday
Damp start with a high of 69.
