AccuWeather: Sunnier day with light wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be another nice winter day as storms stay to the south and leave the area with more sunshine.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Tuesday
More sun. High of 42.
Wednesday
Mostly with a high of 44.
Thursday
Breezy and mild. High of 48.
Friday
Cloudier and breezy with a high of 50.
Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 42.
Sunday
Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 37.
Monday
Chilly blend with a high of 38.
