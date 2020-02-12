weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and a thunderstorm Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will see times of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in the area giving way to mainly clear skies and less humidity.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 83.

Thursday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 89.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 91.

Sunday
Still steamy with a high of 89.



