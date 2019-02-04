WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 30 and 35. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday

A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday
A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Hundreds of NY area spin-outs, accidents as snow creates mess
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
New Yorkers warned to stay off ice throughout city's parks
More Weather
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
Unhappy Trump appears likely to accept border budget deal
More News