AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) --Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 30 and 35. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Saturday
A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast