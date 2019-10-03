Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cool

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunshine will return on Friday but temperatures will remain cool and there will be some gusty winds.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Windy, cool. High 65.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.

Sunday
Cloudy and milder with a high of 71.

Monday

A few showers with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Chance of showers with a high of 67.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 66.

Thursday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 68.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


