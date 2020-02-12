NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be sunny and milder as the warm-up continues with a shot at 80 later this week.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Lots of sunshine with a high of 62.
Thursday
Late shower with a high of 65.
Friday
Suddenly summery with a high of 80.
Saturday
Better half with a high of 74.
Sunday
Cooling off with thunderstorms and a high of 63.
Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 72.
Tuesday
Top Ten day with a high of 70
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News