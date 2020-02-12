weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and mild

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be sunny and milder as the warm-up continues with a shot at 80 later this week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Lots of sunshine with a high of 62.

Thursday
Late shower with a high of 65.

Friday

Suddenly summery with a high of 80.

Saturday
Better half with a high of 74.

Sunday
Cooling off with thunderstorms and a high of 63.

Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Top Ten day with a high of 70



