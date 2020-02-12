AccuWeather: Sunny and nice

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and nice as highs hit the mid-60s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Sunny and nice with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 63.
Wednesday
A few showers with a high of 61.
Thursday
A few showers with a high of 58.
Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 54.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 55.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 55.
