AccuWeather: Sunny and nice

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and nice as highs hit the mid-60s.




Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Sunny and nice with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 63.

Wednesday
A few showers with a high of 61.

Thursday
A few showers with a high of 58.

Friday

Cooler blend with a high of 54.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 55.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 55.



