weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and not as cool

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll see more sun than clouds and it won't be as cool as it has been the past few days.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
Not as cool with a high of 63.

Monday
Milder clouds. High of 64.

Tuesday
Mild breaks with a high of 69.

Wednesday
Comfy blend. High of 71.

Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 70.

Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 69.

Saturday
Cooler shower with a high of 64.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Up in smoke: Fire exposes secret marijuana grow house
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
Officials crack down on planned 10,000 person NYC wedding
Why there are COVID testing concerns at NYC schools
Cuomo unveils plan that targets clusters at 'block-by-block' level
Here's when many NY movie theaters will be allowed to reopen
Show More
Long Island street renamed 'Black Lives Matter Way'
NJ officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
80-year-old man dies following apartment fire
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Day care aide charged with sexually abusing 3 children
More TOP STORIES News