AccuWeather: Sunny and not as cool

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll see more sun than clouds and it won't be as cool as it has been the past few days.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Sunday
Not as cool with a high of 63.
Monday
Milder clouds. High of 64.
Tuesday
Mild breaks with a high of 69.
Wednesday
Comfy blend. High of 71.
Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 70.
Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 69.
Saturday
Cooler shower with a high of 64.
