Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the brighter half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 60.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 61.

Monday
Partly sunny, getting warmer with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Rainy at night with a high of 65.

Wednesday
Cooler and windy with a high of 62.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 64.

Friday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 66.



