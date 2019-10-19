AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the brighter half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 60.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 61.
Monday
Partly sunny, getting warmer with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Rainy at night with a high of 65.
Wednesday
Cooler and windy with a high of 62.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 64.
Friday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 66.
