Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant before clouds roll back in at night.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Some PM drizzle with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Milder again with a high of 68.

Thursday
Spotty showers with a high of 66.

Friday
Possible morning showers with a high of 67.

Saturday
Sunny and cool with a high of 56.

Sunday
Cool for Marathon Sunday with a high of 54.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
