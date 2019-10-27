AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant before clouds roll back in at night.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Some PM drizzle with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Milder again with a high of 68.
Thursday
Spotty showers with a high of 66.
Friday
Possible morning showers with a high of 67.
Saturday
Sunny and cool with a high of 56.
Sunday
Cool for Marathon Sunday with a high of 54.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
