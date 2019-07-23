Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weather will turn nicer on Wednesday with clearing skies and comfortable temperatures, though a stray shower is possible in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.

Thursday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 83.

Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 85.

Saturday
Sunny and warm with a high of 85.

Sunday
More humid with a high of 87.

Monday
Warm and humid again with a high of 89.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 89.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
