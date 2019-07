AccuWeather: Sunny and warm, perfect summer day

EMBED >More News Videos Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with low humidity before it turns hotter and muggier with thunder threats as the week goes on. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Moderately sunny and warm with a high of 85.More humid with a high of 89.Very warm with a high of 89.Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.Still sticky with a high of 87.Warm and sultry with a high of 89.Sunny and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 84.