AccuWeather: Sunny and warm, perfect summer day

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Moderately sunny and warm with a high of 85.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 89.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Friday
Still sticky with a high of 87.
Saturday
Warm and sultry with a high of 89.
Sunday
Sunny and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 84.
