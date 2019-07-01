Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and warm, perfect summer day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with low humidity before it turns hotter and muggier with thunder threats as the week goes on.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Monday

Moderately sunny and warm with a high of 85.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 89.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Friday
Still sticky with a high of 87.

Saturday
Warm and sultry with a high of 89.

Sunday
Sunny and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 84.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after severe storms hit Long Island, Connecticut
NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx
New Jersey's minimum wage goes up to $10 an hour
Madonna ends WorldPride with a bang with concert at Pier 97
US Army veteran comes out at NYC Pride March
3 injured when scaffolding collapses onto Brooklyn bar
Show More
Sources: Nets to sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan
Source: Knicks didn't want to offer KD max deal
Must-read stories from the weekend
Mets apologize to 2 members of 1969 team for ceremony error
Block party celebrates 30th anniversary of 'Do the Right Thing'
More TOP STORIES News