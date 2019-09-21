Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm for last full day of summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday, the last full day of summer will be warm with plenty of sunshine.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Very warm with a high of 84.

Monday
Still summery with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Cooler breeze with a high of 76.

Wednesday

Pleasant sunshine with a high of 75.

Thursday
Warm blend with a high of 81.

Friday
Pleasant warmth with a high of 78.

Saturday
Still warm with a high of 80.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


