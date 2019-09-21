NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday, the last full day of summer will be warm with plenty of sunshine.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Very warm with a high of 84.
Monday
Still summery with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Cooler breeze with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 75.
Thursday
Warm blend with a high of 81.
Friday
Pleasant warmth with a high of 78.
Saturday
Still warm with a high of 80.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm for last full day of summer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News