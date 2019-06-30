NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with low humidity before it turns hotter and muggier with thunder threats as the week goes on.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Moderately sunny and warm with a high of 85.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 87.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 88.
Friday
Still sticky with a high of 89.
Saturday
Warm and sultry with a high of 89.
Sunday
Sunny and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 84.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News