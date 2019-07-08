Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be warmer on Tuesday but not quite as humid, along with plenty of sunshine.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.

Thursday

More humid and late thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 87.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 89.

Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.

Monday
Partly sunny and still warm with a high of 88.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
