AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be warmer on Tuesday but not quite as humid, along with plenty of sunshine.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.
Thursday
More humid and late thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 87.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 89.
Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.
Monday
Partly sunny and still warm with a high of 88.
