Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and warmer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be sunny and much warmer.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

RELATED: Tracking Dorian

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.

Wednesday

Summery PM storms with a high of 88.

Thursday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 74.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Friday
Watching Dorian. High of 70.

Saturday
Turning warmer with a hig of 80.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 75.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 73.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Pedestrian struck, killed on Long Island; driver in custody
Labor Day parade canceled after firework devices found near route
Masked man killed during shootout with police in NYC backyard
Show More
Tight security for J'Ouvert Festival, West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn
LI police officer helps woman who went into labor on Labor Day
Driver in custody after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Officials: Death toll rises to 8 after boat fire near California's Santa Cruz Island
More TOP STORIES News