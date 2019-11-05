Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny bur getting cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be turning a bit cooler.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Sun, but cooler with a high of 53.

Thursday
Limited sun with a possible mix at night and a high of 56. (Click for more on possible scenarios)

Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 42.

Saturday

Bright but cold. High 42.

Sunday
Mix of clouds and sun with a high of 51.

Monday
Brisk and chilly. High 45.

Tuesday

Clouding up, high of 40.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


