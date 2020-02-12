weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, but cold

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be mostly sunny, but still rather cold as we won't even get into the 40s.

Sunday
Still cold with a high of 38.

Monday
Plenty of sun. High of 44.

Tuesday
Much milder with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Very mild. High of 60.

Thursday
Quite mild with a high of 64.

Friday
Shower possible with a high of 60.

Saturday
Mainly cloudy. High of 54.

