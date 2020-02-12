AccuWeather: Sunny, but cold

Sunday
Still cold with a high of 38.
Monday
Plenty of sun. High of 44.
Tuesday
Much milder with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Very mild. High of 60.
Thursday
Quite mild with a high of 64.
Friday
Shower possible with a high of 60.
Saturday
Mainly cloudy. High of 54.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.